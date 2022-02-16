Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 2 of 3]

    NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, explains the history of artifacts on display at the state military reservation's new Heritage Room to Councilor Ted Gatsas during a governor and executive council breakfast meeting held in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. Included amid various displays is the original Medal of Honor awarded to New Hampshire native, Capt. Harl Pease Jr., an Army Air Corps pilot killed during World War II. The room rests in the original structure of the former Concord Arsenal, orginally used to store munitions in 1880 before later being converted into a NHNG armory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7054899
    VIRIN: 220216-Z-HA185-0034
    Resolution: 3350x2393
    Size: 819.11 KB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard
    Mikolaities
    Gatsas

