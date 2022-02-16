From left, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, explains the history of artifacts on display at the state military reservation's new Heritage Room to Councilor Ted Gatsas during a governor and executive council breakfast meeting held in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. Included amid various displays is the original Medal of Honor awarded to New Hampshire native, Capt. Harl Pease Jr., an Army Air Corps pilot killed during World War II. The room rests in the original structure of the former Concord Arsenal, orginally used to store munitions in 1880 before later being converted into a NHNG armory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:14 Photo ID: 7054899 VIRIN: 220216-Z-HA185-0034 Resolution: 3350x2393 Size: 819.11 KB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.