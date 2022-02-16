Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 1 of 3]

    NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council

    NH, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, addresses Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council during a breakfast meeting hosted in the state military reservation's Heritage Room in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. Mikolaities briefed the council on the status of current Middle East deployments and various state COVID-19 relief missions. The general also touched on the potential for Senate Bill 360 to aid with recruiting and retention efforts. The bill would introduce legislation enabling Guardsmen to transfer certain education benefits to their spouses upon completion of an initial six-year service obligation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

