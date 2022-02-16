NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, addresses Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council during a breakfast meeting hosted in the state military reservation's Heritage Room in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. Mikolaities briefed the council on the status of current Middle East deployments and various state COVID-19 relief missions. The general also touched on the potential for Senate Bill 360 to aid with recruiting and retention efforts. The bill would introduce legislation enabling Guardsmen to transfer certain education benefits to their spouses upon completion of an initial six-year service obligation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

