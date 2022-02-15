Buckley leadership visits veterans

U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, Buckley Garrison command chief, speak to a veteran at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022. Jackson and Devall visited the hospital to speak to veterans who are currently a part of in-patient care during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Haley N. Blevins)
