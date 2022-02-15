U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, Buckley Garrison command chief, visit a veteran at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022. The National Salute to Veteran Patients occurs the week of Feb. 14 and pays tribute to just under 100,000 patients a day that receive medical treatment in VA medical facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Haley N. Blevins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:21 Photo ID: 7054786 VIRIN: 220215-X-SJ897-1094 Resolution: 1680x1200 Size: 1.28 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley leadership visits veterans [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.