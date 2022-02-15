Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley leadership visits veterans [Image 1 of 3]

    Buckley leadership visits veterans

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Blevins 

    Buckley Garrison

    Eva Gergely, Center for Development and Civic Engagement chief with the Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System, U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, Buckley Garrison command chief, pose with a metal American flag at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022. Jackson and Devall visited the medical center as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week which occurs the week of Feb. 14. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Haley N. Blevins)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:21
    Photo ID: 7054784
    VIRIN: 220215-X-SJ897-1005
    Resolution: 1680x1200
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
