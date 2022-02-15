Buckley leadership visits veterans

Eva Gergely, Center for Development and Civic Engagement chief with the Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System, U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, Buckley Garrison command chief, pose with a metal American flag at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022. Jackson and Devall visited the medical center as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week which occurs the week of Feb. 14. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Haley N. Blevins)

