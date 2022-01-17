PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing

Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

Date Taken: 01.17.2022
Location: FORT BUCHANAN, GUAYNABO, PR