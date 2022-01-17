Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7054731
|VIRIN:
|220117-Z-DG901-3009
|Resolution:
|3696x2448
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, GUAYNABO, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT