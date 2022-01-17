PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sergeant Lester Gonzalez a Safety NCO with the Joint Task Force Puerto Rico informs a group of medics of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico on January 17, 2022, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Master Sgt. Gonzalez maintains the safety proficiencies of all services members within the “Operation Strong Front”. The Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting Puerto Rico's Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
