    PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 9]

    PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing

    FORT BUCHANAN, GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Techincal Sergeant Miguel Rodríguez-Severino a Safety NCO specialist with the Joint Task Force Puerto Rico informs a group of medics of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico on January 17, 2022, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Tech Sgt. maintains the proficiencies on the Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) of all services members within the “Operation Strong Front”. The Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting Puerto Rico's Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:56
    Photo ID: 7054725
    VIRIN: 220117-Z-DG901-3008
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, GUAYNABO, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    Joint Task Force
    covid19nationalguard

