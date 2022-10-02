U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Nova, one of eight performing falcons belonging to USAFA's falconry team, sits perched on cadet falconer, Sierra Hillard at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022. Nova, the newest member of the falconry team, is a full white-phase Gyrfalcon - the largest of the falcon species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 11:55
|Photo ID:
|7054438
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-XS730-1012
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
