U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Nova, one of eight performing falcons belonging to USAFA's falconry team, flies overhead at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022. Nova, the newest member of the falconry team, is a full white-phase Gyrfalcon - the largest of the falcon species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

