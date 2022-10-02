Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Nova, one of eight performing falcons belonging to USAFA's falconry team, seen during feeding time at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022. Nova, the newest member of the falconry team, is a full white-phase Gyrfalcon - the largest of the falcon species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7054436
    VIRIN: 220210-F-XS730-1010
    Resolution: 3705x2466
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry
    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry
    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry
    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry
    U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Academy
    falcon
    Air Force
    nova

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT