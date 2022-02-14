A U.S. Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. In coordination with the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish government the nearly 2,000 Soldiers are deploying to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:29 Photo ID: 7054397 VIRIN: 220214-A-NG416-0316 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 71.71 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.