    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 5 of 6]

    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. In coordination with the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish government the nearly 2,000 Soldiers are deploying to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners.  (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    All American
    EuropeanSupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

