U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. In coordination with the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish government the nearly 2,000 Soldiers are deploying to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 11:29
|Photo ID:
|7054396
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-NG416-0057
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|65.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
