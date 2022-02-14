USS Billings Meets with Colombian Navy Ahead of PMAV

220214-N-GF955-1134
CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Brett Ringo, executive officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), greets Colombian navy sailors aboard Billings upon the ship’s arrival in Cartagena, Colombia for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV). Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
