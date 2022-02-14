USS Billings Meets with Colombian Navy Ahead of PMAV

220214-N-GF955-1165

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) meet with staff from the U.S. Embassy in Colombia and Colombian navy sailors aboard Billings upon the ship’s arrival in Cartagena, Colombia for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Feb. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

