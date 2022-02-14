USS Billings Meets with Colombian Navy Ahead of PMAV

220214-N-GF955-1160

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) meet with members of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia and Colombian navy sailors aboard Billings as the ship arrives in Cartagena, Colombia for a Preventive Maintenance Availability (PMAV), Feb. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

