Connie Buchwald, the lead transportation assistant at the Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has been working at LRC Stuttgart’s PPPO for more than five years. Before accepting the job offer at LRC Stuttgart, she received her degree in logistics management from a German university. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 05:29
|Photo ID:
|7054066
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-SM279-298
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|744.33 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCSing customers contact our office first, says LRC Stuttgart lead transportation assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCSing customers contact our office first, says LRC Stuttgart lead transportation assistant
