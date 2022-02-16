PCSing customers contact our office first, says LRC Stuttgart lead transportation assistant

Photo By Cameron Porter | Connie Buchwald, the lead transportation assistant at the Personal Property Processing...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Connie Buchwald, the lead transportation assistant at the Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has been working at LRC Stuttgart’s PPPO for more than five years. Before accepting the job offer at LRC Stuttgart, she received her degree in logistics management from a German university. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Connie Buchwald



Job title: Lead Transportation Assistant



Assigned: Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany



Experience: I started working at LRC Stuttgart in September of 2016 as a transportation assistant, and then in 2021 I became the lead transportation assistant. Before coming to LRC Stuttgart I was in a college apprenticeship program in the field of logistics where I received my logistics management degree.



Hometown: Stuttgart, Germany



Family: I’m married to my husband, Mehmet, for 3 years.



Q: Can you explain what you do as a lead transportation assistant at LRC Stuttgart?



A: I assist the transportation counselors with their daily tasks, as far as counseling customers and preparing the customers’ shipping documents. I schedule appointments for my team to ensure all the work is distributed equally, and I also perform administrative tasks, which my supervisor provides me. I am also the primary transportation assistant point of contact for all of our distinguished and important customers – such as general and flag officers. I train all the new employees, and I update my team when U.S. Transportation Command provides new guidance. I have six transportation assistants plus myself on my team. They are the very best team I could ever ask for. They are amazing.



Q: Why is your team’s work in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community so important?



A: We are usually the first or one of the first offices our outbound and inbound customers contact when they are changing duty stations or completing their military service. We assist them with their permanent change of duty station moves. We prepare all their documents when they’re PCSing, as far as their household goods shipments, their unaccompanied baggage shipments and their privately owned vehicle shipments. We counsel them and assist them if they have any issues or anything comes up. We’re their point of contact and liaison between them and the moving companies. Everyone knows how stressful moving can be, but we’re here for our customers. They have someone they can rely on – someone they can call if they have questions or need assistance.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I meet a lot of people in my job, and I have customers who still remember me from five years ago. They left, but now they’re back. I enjoy having open and friendly conversations with my customers. Even if my customers have questions that are not transportation related, my team and I always try to help them as much as we can. Most of us on my team are from this area so we help them in that respect, too. And trust me – I learn from them as much as they learn from me. I really enjoy my customers, and I enjoy supporting them. As far as my team goes, I don’t know how to describe it fully, but it’s extremely pleasant. Every morning I look forward to coming into work because I have such a great team, and my management at LRC Stuttgart is great, too, and very supportive.



