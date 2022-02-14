Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Alvarez, from Lafayette, La., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inventories damage control equipment. America, lead ship of America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 05:08
    Photo ID: 7054063
    VIRIN: 220214-N-IO312-1048
    Resolution: 3541x5311
    Size: 610.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inventory
    31st MEU
    Repair Locker
    Damage Controlman
    Seaman
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT