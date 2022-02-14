PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Alvarez, from Lafayette, La., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inventories damage control equipment. America, lead ship of America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 05:08 Photo ID: 7054063 VIRIN: 220214-N-IO312-1048 Resolution: 3541x5311 Size: 610.68 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.