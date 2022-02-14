PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Sergeant Brennon DeMeritt, from Watkins Glen, N.Y., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts weapons maintenance in the troop marshalling area of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7054062
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-IO312-1032
|Resolution:
|3692x5538
|Size:
|861.14 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
