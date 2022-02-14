Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Yu Yang, from Queens, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) processes paperwork in the ship’s post office. America, lead ship of America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 05:08
    Photo ID: 7054061
    VIRIN: 220214-N-IO312-1015
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 862.31 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    Paperwork
    31st MEU
    Post Office
    Logistics Specialist
    USS America

