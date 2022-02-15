VMM-262 Takes Off for JWX

A U.S. Marine prepares for take-off in the back of an MV-22B Osprey Tilt Rotor Aircraft during Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
