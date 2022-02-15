Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-262 Takes Off for JWX [Image 4 of 7]

    VMM-262 Takes Off for JWX

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    MV-22B Osprey Tilt Rotor Aircrafts assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM-262) prepares to take off in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7054001
    VIRIN: 220215-M-WV648-1339
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, VMM-262 Takes Off for JWX [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Osprey
    Marines
    1MAW
    VMM-262
    JWX22

