An MV-22B Osprey Tilt Rotor Aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM-262) prepares to take off in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 04:06
|Photo ID:
|7054002
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-WV648-1344
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM-262 Takes Off for JWX [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
