U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, 3d Marine Division board an MV-22B Osprey during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

