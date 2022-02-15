Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 1 of 5]

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 22

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262) conduct pre-flight checks on a MV-22B Osprey during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 01:36
    Photo ID: 7053941
    VIRIN: 220215-M-WW783-971
    Resolution: 5160x3440
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Marines
    2/7
    3d Marine Division
    VMM 262
    MV-22B Osprey
    JWX22

