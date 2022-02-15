U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262) conduct pre-flight checks on a MV-22B Osprey during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7053941
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-WW783-971
|Resolution:
|5160x3440
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT