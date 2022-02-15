U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nolan Lahmon, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts pre-flight checks on a MV-22B Osprey during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

