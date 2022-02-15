Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Oiler Moors in Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Fleet Oiler Moors in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Leslie Hull-Ryde 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE (Feb. 15, 2022) - Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) arrives at Sembawang, Singapore, Feb. 15, for a brief stop for logistics. After loading food, fuel and cargo, Guadalupe will deliver the supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partners' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the region, including Guadalupe, are manned, trained and equipped to replenish warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (Photo by Leslie Hull-Ryde)

    This work, U.S. Fleet Oiler Moors in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by Leslie Hull-Ryde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Singapore
    Military Sealift Command
    Guadalupe

