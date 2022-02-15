U.S. Fleet Oiler Moors in Singapore

SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE (Feb. 15, 2022) - Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) arrives at Sembawang, Singapore, Feb. 15, for a brief stop for logistics. After loading food, fuel and cargo, Guadalupe will deliver the supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partners' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the region, including Guadalupe, are manned, trained and equipped to replenish warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

