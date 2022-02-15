SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE (Feb. 15, 2022) - Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) arrives at Sembawang, Singapore, Feb. 15, for a brief stop for logistics. After loading food, fuel, and cargo, Guadalupe will deliver the supplies to U.S. Navy, allies' and partners' ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the region, including Guadalupe, are manned, trained and equipped to replenish warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (Photo by Leslie Hull-Ryde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7053682
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-GT114-002
|Resolution:
|996x582
|Size:
|125.69 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Fleet Oiler Moors in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by Leslie Hull-Ryde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT