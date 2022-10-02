Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guardsmen support their NE Oregon communities during Omicron surge

    Oregon National Guardsmen support their NE Oregon communities during Omicron surge

    HERMISTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Joshua Davis, Oregon Army National Guard, demonstrates how he assists medical providers by supplying them with testing kits at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, Ore. on February 11, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

    Air National Guard
    Activation
    Oregon Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    COVID-19

