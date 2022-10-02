Oregon National Guardsmen support their NE Oregon communities during Omicron surge

U.S. Army Pfc. Kurtel Eliam, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares a patient room at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, Ore. on February 10, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022
Location: HERMISTON, OR, US