Oregon National Guardsmen support their NE Oregon communities during Omicron surge

Oregon Army National Guard members performing hospital support take a moment to pause for a group photo at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, Ore. on February 10, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7053587
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-AO938-0007
|Resolution:
|3537x2361
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|HERMISTON, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
