    Combat Aviation Brigade Exfiltration [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat Aviation Brigade Exfiltration

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. David Cordova 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, begin to board a CH-47 Chinook on Fort Bliss’ Strike Field, transporting them to a live-fire exercise. The task force consisted of 205 infantry soldiers across three companies, three CH-47 Chinooks, and five UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. This event was the culminating mission for CAB’s field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:34
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Exfiltration [Image 5 of 5], by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    FTX
    Blackhawk
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    Air Assault
    Infantry

