A CH-47 Chinook makes its descent towards Fort Bliss’ Strike field to transport 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, to a live-fire exercise, Feb. 14, 2022. The task force consisted of 205 infantry soldiers across three companies, three CH-47 Chinooks, and five UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. This event was the culminating mission for CAB’s field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:34 Photo ID: 7053522 VIRIN: 220214-A-UT412-0004 Resolution: 1920x1130 Size: 600.71 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Exfiltration [Image 5 of 5], by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.