USS Milwaukee Conducts SCAT Drill

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brian Prudencio fires an M240 machine gun aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill, Feb. 14, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
