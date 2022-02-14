Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Conducts SCAT Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Milwaukee Conducts SCAT Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220214-N-HD110-1245
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brian Prudencio fires an M240 machine gun aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill, Feb. 14, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7053416
    VIRIN: 220214-N-HD110-1245
    Resolution: 6446x4304
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts SCAT Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    SCAT Drill
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

