220214-N-HD110-1062

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 14, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Slade Dubberly, left, fires an M240 machine gun and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chance Adams fires an M14 rifle aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill, Feb. 14, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:53 Photo ID: 7053413 VIRIN: 220214-N-HD110-1062 Resolution: 6458x4165 Size: 2.08 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts SCAT Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.