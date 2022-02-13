The Ansbach Tigers won the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany. The Tigers edged out the Ramstein Rams 38-36 in the championship game.
This work, Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 6 of 6], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
