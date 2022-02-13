Enrique Bush, an aviation operations specialist with 1-3 Attack Battalion, was recognized as the Tournament MVP. The Ansbach Tigers edged out the Ramstein Rams 38-36 in the championship game at the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany.
Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
