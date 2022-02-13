Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 5 of 6]

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT

    GERMANY

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Enrique Bush, an aviation operations specialist with 1-3 Attack Battalion, was recognized as the Tournament MVP. The Ansbach Tigers edged out the Ramstein Rams 38-36 in the championship game at the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:47
    Photo ID: 7052548
    VIRIN: 220213-A-ER536-033
    Resolution: 5936x4160
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 6 of 6], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT