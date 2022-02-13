Enrique Bush, an aviation operations specialist with 1-3 Attack Battalion, was recognized as the Tournament MVP. The Ansbach Tigers edged out the Ramstein Rams 38-36 in the championship game at the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:47 Photo ID: 7052548 VIRIN: 220213-A-ER536-033 Resolution: 5936x4160 Size: 4.17 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 6 of 6], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.