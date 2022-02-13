Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 2 of 6]

    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT

    GERMANY

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    A Spangdahlem Sabers basketball player goes in for a lay-up against defenders from the Baumholder Bears. Baumholder bested Spangdahlem 59-52 in the third place game at the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Location: DE
    Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT

    USAGA

