A Spangdahlem Sabers basketball player goes in for a lay-up against defenders from the Baumholder Bears. Baumholder bested Spangdahlem 59-52 in the third place game at the U.S. Forces Europe Varsity Basketball Tournament Feb. 11-13 at the Katterbach Fitness Center, Ansbach, Germany.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:47 Photo ID: 7052545 VIRIN: 220213-A-ER536-014 Resolution: 7824x5248 Size: 7.1 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach Tigers edge out Ramstein Rams in OT [Image 6 of 6], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.