U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Navy Capt. Adrian Calder, the offgoing commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Feb. 14, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of authority from one commander to the next. CVW-5 is forward deployed to the air station in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7052537 VIRIN: 220214-M-PW644-1002 Resolution: 4144x6216 Size: 11.73 MB Location: YAMAGUCHI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embarking on a New Journey: CVW-5 hosts change of command [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.