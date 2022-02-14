Embarking on a New Journey: CVW-5 hosts change of command

U.S. Navy Capt. Adrian Calder, left, the offgoing commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, congratulates Capt. Michael Sweeney, the oncoming commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Feb. 14, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of authority from one commander to the next. CVW-5 is forward deployed to the air station in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

