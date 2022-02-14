Embarking on a New Journey: CVW-5 hosts change of command

U.S. Navy Capt. Adrian Calder, left, the offgoing commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Michael Sweeney, the oncoming commanding officer, speak via video chat with Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 currently aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Feb. 14, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of authority from one commander to the next. CVW-5 is forward deployed to the air station in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

