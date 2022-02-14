Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embarking on a New Journey: CVW-5 hosts change of command

    Embarking on a New Journey: CVW-5 hosts change of command

    YAMAGUCHI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Capt. Adrian Calder, left, the offgoing commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Michael Sweeney, the oncoming commanding officer, speak via video chat with Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 currently aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Feb. 14, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of authority from one commander to the next. CVW-5 is forward deployed to the air station in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Change of Command
    CVW-5

