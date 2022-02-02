CFAS COVID-19 Booster SHOTEX

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Keating Beach, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prepares COVID-19 booster vaccines to administer to Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Feb. 2, 2022. CFAS administered over 650 booster shots to MLC, IHA, and MC employees as part of an immunization drive that began in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

