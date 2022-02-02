CFAS COVID-19 Booster SHOTEX

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Manuel Perez, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, administers a COVID-19 booster vaccine to Tsunemasa Fujisawa, an employee at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) public works department, during a shot exercise at CFAS Feb. 2, 2022. CFAS administered over 650 booster shots to MLC, IHA, and MC employees as part of an immunization drive that began in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

