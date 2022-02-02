Sailors and staff assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo check in Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters during a shot exercise at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Feb. 2, 2022. CFAS administered over 650 booster shots to MLC, IHA, and MC employees as part of an immunization drive that began in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 21:03 Photo ID: 7052142 VIRIN: 220202-N-CA060-1010 Resolution: 4602x3556 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS COVID-19 Booster SHOTEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.