    Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz [Image 5 of 7]

    Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Aird, musician, “The Commandant's Own,” Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, marches during rehearsal at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz, Feb. 10, 2022. The Battle Color Detachment features our very own Silent Drill Platoon; “The Commandant's Own," Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; and the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard. During the next few weeks of training, Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7051783
    VIRIN: 220210-M-KC226-1003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Yuma
    BCD
    D&B
    Drum & Bugle Corps

