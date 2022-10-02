Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz

Sergeant Brian Bumgarner, musician, “The Commandant's Own,” Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, plays the trumpet during rehearsal at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz, Feb. 10, 2022.The Battle Color Detachment features our very own Silent Drill Platoon; “The Commandant's Own," Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; and the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard. During the next few weeks of training, Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence. ( U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7051780
|VIRIN:
|220210-M-KC226-1004
|Resolution:
|4772x2671
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
