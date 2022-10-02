Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, execute “present arms” during rehearsal at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz, Feb. 10, 2022.The Battle Color Detachment features our very own Silent Drill Platoon; “The Commandant's Own," Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; and the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard. During the next few weeks of training, Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

