SAN DIEGO – Navy Divers assigned a West Coast Naval Special Warfare unit swim through the water at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:02 Photo ID: 7051779 VIRIN: 220126-N-GP724-1100 Resolution: 5403x3681 Size: 1.68 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silver Strand Training Complex Pool Dive [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.